At least 1 officer shot near house fire in eastern Pennsylvania

At least one police officer was shot near a house fire in East Lansdowne, Pennsylvania, sources tell NBC affiliate WCAU.

According to WCAU, the shooting happened on Baltimore Pike and Lewis Avenue. When their helicopter arrived at the scene, it found a house with its roof on fire.

There’s no word on what led to the shooting or what caused the fire, WCAU reports.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

