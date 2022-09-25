At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place in both Dayton and Harrison Township, dispatchers told News Center 7.

It ended in the 600 block of Grand Avenue, according to initial scanner traffic.

The suspect in custody is wanted for aggravated robbery, dispatchers told News Center 7.

The intersection of Grand Avenue and Grafton Avenue is closed while crews investigate.

News Center 7 will continue to provide updates.