1 person dies in a fire on Milwaukee's northwest side, officials say

Firefighters respond to a fatal fire in the 4800 block of North 61st Street on Tuesday.

One person was killed Tuesday night in a house fire on the city's northwest side, according to the Milwaukee Fire Department.

A fire was reported at 7:02 p.m. Tuesday in the 4800 block of North 61st Street. The fire department found the victim inside the home, officials said.

The fire is under investigation, and the Milwaukee Police Department is looking for suspects. Police are asking anyone with information to call (414) 935-7360 or, to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

No additional information would be released at this time.

This story will be updated.

