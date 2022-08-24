At least 1 person hospitalized after early morning shooting in Dayton

At least one person is hospitalized after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews were dispatched to the 800 block of Clement Avenue just after 2:00 a.m.

At least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, dispatchers told News Center 7.

No word yet on that person’s condition.

The shooting remains under investigation.

We will update this story as we learn more.