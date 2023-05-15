Man hospitalized after shooting in Pittsburgh, police investigate 2 vehicles

A man was hospitalized after a shooting incident in Pittsburgh.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Amanda Street and Loyal Way in Allentown at around 7:09 p.m.

Police say they found a man who had suffered a graze wound in his shoulder when they arrived.

Officers also investigated a vehicle that had been hit by gunfire. The vehicle that had been shot appeared to have crashed into another vehicle, which had to be towed from the scene.

The man is listed in stable condition.

