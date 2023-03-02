3 people dead after 2 separate shootings in McKeesport; scenes not connected, police say

Three people are dead and another is injured in two shooting scenes less than half a mile from each other in McKeesport on Wednesday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said police and medics were called to the 3100 block of Versailles Avenue shortly just after 12 p.m.

According to Allegheny County police, a 47-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McKeesport Area School District confirmed area schools were on lockdown, at the recommendation of Allegheny County police.

Officers were later called to Crawford Village at around 1 p.m., where three men were found shot.

According to Allegheny County police, a 22-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Jerred Dunkin.

A 30-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest and was later pronounced dead. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified him as Jordan Eubanks.

An 18-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Allegheny County police said that at this time, detectives learned that the two shootings aren’t connected and there is no known threat to the general public.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

