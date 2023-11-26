At least 1 person hospitalized after rollover crash on the Liberty Bridge
At least one person has been taken to a hospital after a crash on the Liberty Bridge in Pittsburgh.
Allegheny County dispatchers say they received the call for the crash at 11:17 p.m.
Channel 11 observed a white jeep on its side on the bridge. Another vehicle sat on the other side of the road with heavy damage.
Investigators say the Liberty Bridge is closed.
Channel 11 has reached out to Pittsburgh Police for more information.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
