At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood

At least one person has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.

Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were called to Brabec Street in Troy Hill at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and lower extremities when they arrived.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

This is a developing story. C heck back for updates as more information becomes available.

