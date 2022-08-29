At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood
At least one person has been taken to a hospital after a shooting in a Pittsburgh neighborhood.
Allegheny County dispatchers confirmed that police and medics were called to Brabec Street in Troy Hill at approximately 9:10 p.m. Sunday.
Police said they found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the chest and lower extremities when they arrived.
The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
