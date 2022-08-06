At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Springfield early Saturday morning, according to the Springfield Police Department.

Crews responded to the 400 block of W. Pleasant Street around 12:35 a.m. on reports of a shooting, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

At least one person has been taken to Springfield Regional Hospital for their injuries.

Their condition is not known and the shooting remains under investigation, dispatchers say.

