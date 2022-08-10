At least 1 person hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

At least one person was hospitalized after being shot in Dayton early Wednesday morning, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>>Lawrence PD: ‘We are extremely proud of our officers’ work;’ Butler Twp. shooting suspect in custody

Crews responded to the 100 block of Perrine Street around 3:13 a.m. on report of a shooting, dispatchers tell News Center 7.

At least one person, a female, has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries.

Their condition is not known and the shooting remains under investigation, dispatchers say.

We will update this story when we learn more.







