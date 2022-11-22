At least 1 person hospitalized after stabbing in Dayton

At least one person is hospitalized following a stabbing in Dayton Monday night.

Crews were dispatched to the 400 block of Allwen Drive around 7:40 p.m. near Brookside Drive and Emerson Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

A verbal argument occurred with at least 10 people when the stabbing took place, dispatchers told News Center 7.

At least one person has been transported to Miami Valley Hospital with unknown injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.