Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in Duquesne

A woman is in critical condition after being stabbed in Duquesne.

According to Allegheny County 911, police responded to the 2700 block of Duquesne Place Drive at 11:16 a.m.

According to Allegheny County police, an adult female victim was found with stab wounds to the trunk.

Another woman was taken into custody at the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

Homicide detectives initiated an investigation.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

