At least 1 person injured, I-24 West mostly blocked after rollover crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A rollover crash near South Nashville has left at least one person injured and blocked most of Interstate 24 West Sunday night.

Metro Nashville dispatch said the crash was reported at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 11 from mile marker 52 of I-24 West, between Murfreesboro Pike and the Interstate 40 split.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Dispatch told News 2 around 8:40 p.m. that at least one person is being brought to the hospital as a result of the rollover crash, but police and paramedics are still on scene.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the three right westbound lanes and the right westbound shoulder are currently closed at mile marker 52 on I-24 because of the overturned vehicle.

4 killed in head-on crash on Bell Road

No additional details have been released about this incident.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.