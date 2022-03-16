At least 1 person was injured in shooting at south Fort Worth intersection

One person is in the hospital in unknown condition after police believe two people exchanged gunfire in the intersection of Altamesa Boulevard and the Interstate 35W service road in Fort Worth on Tuesday evening, a police spokesman said.

Preliminary details suggest two people shot at each other at the intersection around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, with one victim showing up at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police described the call as being active and did not say if the victim is believed to have been one of the shooters, in one of the vehicles or not directly involved at all.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.