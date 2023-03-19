At least 1 person injured after shooting in Aliquippa
At least one person was injured after a shooting in Aliquippa.
Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Irwin Street at 10:32 p.m.
Investigators say at least one person was flown to a hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
