At least 1 person injured after shooting in Aliquippa

At least one person was injured after a shooting in Aliquippa.

Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were called to Irwin Street at 10:32 p.m.

Investigators say at least one person was flown to a hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

3 local US Postal Service workers charged with theft Pittsburgh bridge that abruptly shut down for emergency repairs will now be closed for 3 years Former President Donald Trump says he expects to be arrested Tuesday VIDEO: State to seek death penalty against man accused of killing McKeesport officer, injuring another DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts