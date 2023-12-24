At least 1 person killed, 3 homes damaged in Donora house fire

At least one person was killed in a house fire in Washington County early Sunday morning.

The fire started around 5 a.m. along McKean Avenue in Donora.

At least three homes were damaged in the fire, and several people were displaced.

A photo neighbors shared with Channel 11 shows flames pouring from the roof of one of the damaged homes.

This is the second fire on McKean Avenue in less than two weeks.

On Dec. 14, a fire destroyed an old apartment building blocks away.

ADDITIONAL COVERAGE >>> Apartment building partially collapses after massive fire in Donora

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

