At least 1 person killed in motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood

Emergency crews are responding to a fatal motorcycle crash in Pittsburgh’s Bluff neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety posted on X at 6:50 p.m., asking the public to avoid the area of Second Avenue between 10th and Brady Streets.

Channel 11 has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on 11 at 11 and on WPXI.com.

The exact number of fatalities has not been shared. We’re working to learn more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Indiana County mother accused of smothering her infant son, staging a cover-up Year-long construction project on McKnight Road getting underway soon Police looking for man accused of shooting in Brentwood VIDEO: 11 Investigates: More trouble with bus camera citation program DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts