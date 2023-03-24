Person found shot to death at Atlanta park, police say
Police are investigating after at least one person was shot and killed at a park on Friday afternoon.
Officers were called to South Bend Park on Compton Drive SE just after 4:45 p.m. to reports of a person shot.
Investigators say that person has died. They have not released the identity of the victim.
NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw first responders attempting to pull a car out of the embankment.
Police have not confirmed if the embankment and the shooting are connected to one another.
Crews saw at least five fire engines and nearly a dozen police cars surrounding the embankment.
Authorities have not released details on what led up to the shooting or any possible suspects.
It’s unclear if anyone else was in the park at the time of the shooting.
