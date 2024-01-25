At least 1 person shot near shopping center in DeKalb County, officials say

At least one person has been shot near a shopping center in DeKalb County, fire and EMS officials confirm.

Officials confirmed that they responded to a shopping center on S. Hairston Road that includes Kroger and other businesses.

Police say they were called to the area just after 6:15 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say he was unable to tell them what happened before he was taken away in an ambulance.

Details on the shooting have not been released.

Police have not commented on any possible suspects.

