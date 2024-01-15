1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in Summerhill neighborhood, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a shooting in Summerhill neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officers were called to a shooting off Ormond Street and Hank Aaron Drive around 10:45 a.m. NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene as police gathered evidence on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police confirmed that one person died in the shooting and a second victim was transported. Police aren’t releasing many details only that some kind of argument led to shots fired.

Demetrius Lester identified the man who died as his brother, 47-year-old DaJuan Jackson.

“Stop the violence. Life is short,” Lester told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot. “My brother, he had a good heart.

TRENDING STORIES:

Lester told Elliot that Jackson that his brother had his issues including a time when he was homeless. But he just moved back to southeast Atlanta to be closer to his family.

“I just spent Christmas Day and had a big dinner with my brother for the first time,” he said.

With his brother’s death on MLK Day, Lester begged people to listen to Dr. King’s philosophy of non-violence.

“We’re losing innocent lives around here and everything can be solved better than what the action showed, you know, that people end up getting killed out here on the streets.”

IN OTHER NEWS