2 juveniles taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood

Two juveniles were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Sheraden neighborhood.

City officials said they are investigating the 500 block of Sherwood Avenue.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at around 8:45 p.m.

When police arrived, they found the juvenile suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. Medics applied two tourniquets to the victim’s leg.

Police were notified shortly after of a second victim shot in the foot.

The status of both victims is currently unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

