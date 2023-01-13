At least 1 person taken to hospital after shooting in Aliquippa
At least one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Aliquippa, Beaver County 911 confirms to Channel 11.
The shooting happened in the 2300 block of Mill Street around 5:15 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is heading to the scene. Check back for updates as we get them here and on Channel 11 Morning News through 7 a.m.
