At least 1 shot, 1 in custody near local Dayton mall

At least one person was shot near a Dayton mall late Thursday evening.

Dayton Police and Fire were dispatched to Westown Shopping Center on West Third Street at around 11:30 p.m. on reports of a shooting, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch confirmed.

When officers arrived, they discovered at least one person suffering a gunshot wound, which required immediate medical attention. As a result, a medical unit transported the person to Miami Valley Hospital for further treatment. The severity of their injury was unknown at the time of questioning.

Officers were able to locate and apprehend at least one suspect. The suspect remained in Dayton Police’s custody.

The Dayton Police Department led the investigation into the shooting. News Center 7 reached out for more information regarding the victim’s health status as well as possible charges for the suspect.

We will update this story as it develops.