At least 1 shot, found not breathing in Englewood, initial reports say

At least one person was shot in Englewood Saturday overnight.

Englewood Police and Fire were dispatched to the 1000 block of Michele Court at around 2:40 a.m. on reports of a shooting, according to traffic on emergency scanners.

The initial call made to the emergency phone line reportedly described one person as being shot and not breathing, dispatch informed responding officers and medics over scanners.

Police blocked off the nearby area, from Michele Court to Avey Lane, to handle the scene, crews said over scanners.

Englewood Police led the investigation into the shooting.

News Center 7 reached out for more information; however, Englewood Dispatch could not confirm any details regarding the shooting expect that officers were actively handling the scene.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.



