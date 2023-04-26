At least 1 shot at Greenbriar Mall, police say

At least one person has been shot at Greenbriar Mall, according to Atlanta police.

Officers say they were called to reports of a person shot at the mall. It’s unclear if the shooting took place inside or outside of the mall.

Police say the victim is alert, conscious and breathing, but have not commented on the severity of their injuries.

There is no word on if the mall was evacuated.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

