At least 1 taken to hospital after shooting in Springfield

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Springfield Saturday night.

Just before 10 p.m., Springfield police were called to the 200 block of Rosewood Avenue to reports of a shooting.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, according to a sergeant with Springfield Police Department.

Information about the victim’s condition was not available.

