UPDATE: Man injured in Trotwood shooting; Police investigating

A man was injured in a shooting in Trotwood Sunday afternoon.

Crews responded to the area of Hoover Avenue and State Route 49 at approximately 4:50 p.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a person being shot.

Police said a man was involved in a crash immediately following the shooting, according to a release.

The man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with non-life threatening injuries sustained in the shooting. Police said he wasn’t injured in the crash.

Information about the suspect is unknown at this time.

The incident is under investigation.

We'll update this story as we learn more.








