Man arrested after stabbing reported at Dayton homeless shelter

A man is in jail after police responded to a stabbing Saturday at the St. Vincent de Paul Gateway Shelter for Men.

The stabbing happened around 5:30 p.m. at the shelter in the 1900 block of South Gettysburg Avenue.

Dispatch records indicated at least one person was hurt and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Details on what led to the stabbing were not immediately available and News Center 7 has asked Dayton Police for information on what happened.

Investigators ended up arresting Harvey Ellison, 70, and booked him into jail on suspicion of felonious assault, a Dayton police report read.

Official charges in the case have not been approved.