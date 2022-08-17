At least 2 shot during botched robbery at Pendleton casino, say tribal authorities

A shooter at a casino an hour south of the Tri-Cities was trying to rob the casino, according to tribal authorities.

Reports of an active shooter at the Wildhorse Casino, near Pendleton, Ore., went out about 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation said in a Facebook post that an armed gunman was stopped at the door of the casino and got into a shootout with police.

Jiselle Halfmoon, the interim communications director for the CTUIR, told the Herald they expect to have an update from their police chief later this afternoon.

Halfmoon said at least one person and the gunman were shot, the extent of the injuries are unknown. Halfmoon confirmed that the shooting was part of a robbery, but she could not offer additional details.

The suspect has been taken into custody and the site is secure, according to the CTUIR.

It’s unclear if there are other victims at this time.

They are asking the public to stay away from the casino that’s located off Interstate 84.

According to tribal authorities, several agencies are on site including the tribal police, the FBI, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Department, Umatilla County Fire Department and the Pendleton Police Department.

The Yellowhawk Tribal Health Center has canceled all appointments for the rest of the day, and is encouraging residents and tribe members to call the 988 Mental Health line if they need assistance.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.