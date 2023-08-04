At least 1 wounded in shooting in Dayton

At least one person has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital in a shooting tonight on Ethel Avenue in Dayton.

Police on patrol radioed the report of the shooting at 9:23 p.m. in the 300 block of Ethel Avenue, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Sgt. Donohoo said.

Police have no suspect information, the sergeant said.

There is no information about the victim’s condition, he said.

We will update this developing report as we learn more.



