At least 10,200 civilians killed in Ukraine war – UN

More than 10,200 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, according to a Jan. 10 report by the Director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), Edem Wosornu. These casualty figures include only cases that have been verified by UN officials.

"This brings the confirmed number of civilians killed since February 2022 to more than 10,200," the report reads.

Read also: Russians use civilian trucks to transport military equipment and personnel through Mariupol

The document adds that 575 children were among the dead, while the number of injured exceeded 19,300 people.

Read also: Russia refuses explanations, demands ‘concrete evidence’ of missile that violated Polish airspace

The OCHA reiterated that this approach by Russia to prosecuting the war violates international law.

Read also: Existing Ukrainian Black Sea grain export routes ‘not sustainable’ — UN

"International humanitarian law explicitly prohibits directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects as well as indiscriminate attacks," the UN said.

“This includes humanitarian personnel and assets. In addition, constant care must be taken, throughout military operations, to spare civilians and civilian objects.”

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine