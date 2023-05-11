At least 10 children hospitalized after ‘domestic disturbance’ at a Broward home: BSO

At least 10 children were taken to the hospital and a woman was detained Thursday following a “domestic disturbance” call at a Broward home, authorities say.

Shortly before 7 a.m., Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted to the disturbance at the North Lauderdale house, which according to news reports is located at the 1500 block of Southwest 66th Avenue. A woman from the home was taken into custody for questioning and North Lauderdale Fire Rescue paramedics transported the children to a hospital in the afternoon to be checked out “as a precaution,” the agency said in an evening press release.

Police didn’t reveal what caused the disturbance, the identity of the detained woman nor the name of the hospital that the children were taken to.

Meanwhile, North Lauderdale City Manager Mike Sargis told the Miami Herald via email that 11 children with ages ranging from several months old to teenagers were taken to two hospitals — one to Broward Health Coral Springs and the rest to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital.

“They were all suffering different signs of neglect,” Sargis told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “They were in stable condition Thursday afternoon.”

North Lauderdale Mayor Samson Borgelin said in a statement he was saddened to hear the news and prayed for the speedy recovery of the children.

“We have complete confidence in the Sheriff’s Office to investigate this matter,” he said.

BSO’s Special Victims Unit (SVU) is investigating.

This story is developing.