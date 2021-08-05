At least 10 dead in Texas migrant van crash
An overcrowded van carrying 30 people, many of them believed to be illegal immigrants, crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, killing 10 and injuring many others, according to police.Local officials said around 4pm local time, the van veered off Highway 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles north of McAllen.It apparently struck a metal pole, killing the driver and nine passengers on impact.The remaining 20 passengers were taken to local hospitals, where some of them were listed in critical condition.The crash took place just miles away from a U.S. Border Patrol checkpoint, and officials said that the passengers appeared to be illegal immigrants.Officials added that the van did not have seats or passenger restraints and was crammed with twice the number of people it was designed to accommodate.Texas authorities are working with the Mexican consulate to identify the victims, and the Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
An overloaded van carrying 29 migrants crashed Wednesday on a remote South Texas highway, killing at least 10 people, including the driver, and injuring 20 others, authorities said. The crash happened shortly after 4 p.m. on U.S. 281 in Encino, Texas, about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of McAllen. Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety says the van, designed to hold 15 passengers, was speeding as the driver tried to veer off the highway onto Business Route 281.
