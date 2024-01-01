At least 10 hurt when fleeing driver crashes onto NYC sidewalk

Jan. 1 (UPI) -- At least 10 people, including three police officers, were hurt when a fleeing driver crashed onto a sidewalk in New York City early Monday shortly after New Year's Eve celebrations, police said.

The 44-year-old driver of a black sedan collided with pedestrians and a food truck on a sidewalk at West 34th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan at 1:30 a.m. after initially fleeing from police near Madison Square Garden, police told multiple local media outlets.

Most seriously injured in the chaos was a 39-year-old woman who was pinned beneath the food truck. Authorities said she is in stable condition at Bellevue Hospital along with six other pedestrians.

Of the three NYPD officers hurt in incident, two refused medical attention and one was treated for minor injuries.

Authorities said the driver is hospitalized in critical but stable condition. They alleged he sped off after they had initially attempted to intervene in an argument ongoing between people inside the vehicle, resulting in a blocks-long "reckless driving spree."

Unverified video posted on social media showed an out-of-control Mercedes trying to flee NYPD officers before it is surrounded by police at the crash site, coming to rest in front of a Peruvian restaurant.

"You saw on the video that all of the cops just started breaking the windows of the car and tried to stop the guy and try to get him out of the car," restaurant owner Boris Torres told WCBS-TV.