Stabbing 'rampage' injures at least 12 in South Korea

At least 12 people have been injured in an attack by a man close to the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The suspect drove his car at random into four people, then got out and stabbed at least nine others in a busy shopping centre.

The incident happened near a subway station during rush hour in the commuter town of Seongnam on Thursday.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene but the motivation is unclear.

All of those injured were taken to hospital with some said to be seriously hurt.

Local media described the attack as a "rampage" as the man, dressed in all black, is understood to have mounted the pavement and then walked into a nearby shopping centre brandishing a knife.

The country's national police commissioner described it as an "indiscriminate" attack.

It comes nearly two weeks after another stabbing in Seoul. One person was killed and three others were injured.

Despite this, violent incidents are relatively rare in South Korea.