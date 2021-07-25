At least 10 killed, 44 injured in Croatia bus crash

A bus swerved off a highway and crashed in Croatia early Sunday after the driver apparently fell asleep, killing 10 people and injuring at least 44. The crash happened near the town of Slavonski Brod. (July 25)

