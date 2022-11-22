Driver charged in deadly crash at Apple Store in Hingham held on $100K bail

The driver of an SUV that barreled through the front of an Apple Store in Hingham on Monday, killing one person and injuring 19 others, has been ordered held on $100,000 cash bail in connection with the chaotic crash.

Bradley Rein, 53, was arraigned Tuesday in Hingham District Court on charges of reckless homicide by a motor vehicle and reckless operation of a motor vehicle, according to Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

Rein was taken into custody after Massachusetts State Police and Hingham police obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was held overnight at the Plymouth County House of Correction.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed Rein being escorted into court by Plymouth Sheriff’s Office deputies.

During the arraignment, prosecutors said Rein doesn’t have any connection to the Apple Store and no history of mental illness. A defense attorney stated that his client has no criminal record.

Cruz’s office launched criminal investigation after the SUV crashed through Apple Store’s glass facade at the Derby Street Shops around 10:45 a.m., officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a vehicle into a building at 94 Derby Street found a gaping hole in the glass, a black SUV that had come to a stop on the sales floor inside, and multiple people suffering from various injuries, according to Cruz.

The person who passed away was identified as Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey. According to Apple, Bradley was a “professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store.”

“We are devastated by the shocking events at Apple Derby Street today and the tragic loss of a professional who was onsite supporting recent construction at the store. Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident. We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time,” a spokesperson for the tech giant said.

Most of the other victims were taken to South Shore Hospital, while two victims were taken to Boston for treatment, Cruz said.

Dr. Jason Tracy, Chief of Emergency Medicine at South Shore Hospital, said 17 people in total arrived at the ER suffering from “all types of traumatic injuries,” including head trauma, lower extremity injuries, and “mangled” limbs.

Tracy added that some of the victims were immediately taken in for surgery and that others will eventually need to be operated on. A number of those patients sustained life-threatening injuries, according to Dr. Chris Burns, the hospital’s trauma chief.

Despite the sudden influx in patients, Tracy said the ER was staffed and ready to meet the demand for immediate care.

“We had multiple resources respond to the hospital including additional surgeons and additional support staff,” Tracy said. “We were very well staffed at this time considering the day of the week and the time of the day.”

Rein was not hospitalized and he was immediately detained for questioning following the crash. Cruz confirmed that Rein was arrested after an investigation found that criminal charges were warranted. He called the incident “unthinkable.”

A preliminary investigation indicated that the SUV crashed through the glass and struck multiple people, leaving some victims pinned against the wall, officials said. It’s not clear how fast the vehicle was traveling.

The town of Hingham expressed its condolences and sympathies in a statement, saying in part: “We recognize that in the aftermath of today’s events there are persons in need of healing, both physically and emotionally. As with others who have suffered loss or injury in recent times, the Town will help guide those who reach out for assistance. None of us is alone. We are a united Town.”

The Hanover Fire Department said that a Plymouth County Tech Rescue Team was activated to assist people who were either injured or trapped. Multiple crews from the Rockland Fire Department were also called in to assist.

Photos showed firefighters tending to what appeared to be a person under the vehicle in question. The area has been roped off with yellow police tape.

Video from the scene showed EMTs and firefighters also tending to victims on the sidewalk outside of the store. Other victims were stretchered away and loaded into ambulances.

Witnesses told Boston 25 that they heard a loud crash and ran over to see the vehicle inside the store, as well as belongings strewn all over the floor.

“It sounded like a bomb went off,” Lynne Goyuk said. “We saw several people who should have sought medical attention, but they wouldn’t go over because they knew other people were critical.”

Emily McKenna added, “I just heard like glass shatter, and everyone ran to the window because they thought it was a smash and grab, and there was just a gaping hole in the middle of the Apple Store. I didn’t see the car drive by, but someone said it was going pretty fast, so maybe he just lost control.”

The Apple Store is part of the Derby Street Shops. It’s neighbored by a Burton’s Grill and Brandy Melville. Many nearby shops closed following the crash.

A tow truck pulled the SUV from the store shortly before 4 p.m. after spending the afternoon gathering evidence and securing the scene.

A judge also ordered Rein not to operate a motor vehicle. He is due back in court on Dec. 22.

