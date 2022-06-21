11 people, including 8 children, taken to hospitals after wrong-way crash on Route 28

Shaler Township Police are actively investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash along Route 28 that sent eight children and three adults to Pittsburgh-area hospitals overnight.

The Shaler Township Police Chief confirms the woman driving the wrong way is believed to not have a driver’s license.

Police say at least four of the children were not wearing seat belts.

“The indication we got from the driver of the Honda minivan is that she came across the 40th Street Bridge. We don’t know if she made a wide turn and got into the wrong lane, or went down into Millvale and came up the off ramp for 28 South,” said Shaler Township Police Chief Sean Frank.

Criminal charges are pending against the driver.

She was not believed to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

WPXI’s Mike Holden is talking with the police chief about the status of the investigation and the call for additional safety changes from drivers, after PennDOT data revealed a number of wrong-way crashes and fatalities over the last five years. Watch the full story on Channel 11 at 5 and 6 p.m.

Shaler Police say wrong way driver had 8 kids in the vehicle. 2 adults in the other vehicle. @WPXI — Alyssa Raymond (@AlyssaRaymond) June 21, 2022

TRENDING NOW:

Pennsylvania woman arrested for allegedly burning, killing her husband Downtown Pittsburgh businesses impacted by escalating violence on Liberty Avenue Monongahela police: Man charged after resisting arrest by using his head, smashing police car window VIDEO: Fatal car crash in Westmoreland County being investigated as possible case of DUI, victim identified DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts