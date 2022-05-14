At Least 10 People Have Been Killed In A Mass Shooting At A Supermarket In Buffalo

At least 10 people have been killed in a mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo, New York on Saturday, according to law enforcement officials who spoke to the Associated Press.

"Multiple people have been struck by gunfire," tweeted the Buffalo Police Department. "The shooter is in custody."

The total number of injuries was not immediately unknown, nor was the identity of the shooter.

Videos posted to social media from different angles appear to show two bodies in the parking lot outside the supermarket surrounded by first responders.

In one video, a white man in army fatigues can be seen being taken into custody by police.

In another, an injured person is being wheeled on a gurney.

The shooting took place at Tops Friendly Market on Jefferson Avenue, in the neighborhood of Masten Park, a predominately Black neighborhood.

I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area. 06:49 PM - 14 May 2022

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted that she had offered assistance to local officials and that she was “closely monitoring the shooting."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of May 14, at least 15,825 people have died from gun violence this year, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.