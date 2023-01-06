At least 10 people shot outside Florida restaurant during rap music video shoot with French Montana, Rob49

At least 10 people were wounded in a shooting outside a popular Florida restaurant during a music video shoot with rappers French Montana and Rob49, according to local reports.

The gunfire erupted in a parking lot outside of The Licking, a Miami Gardens eatery popular for its soul food, Thursday night, according to WFOR. When authorities arrived on the scene just before 8 p.m., they discovered multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

While police have not confirmed the total number of people wounded in the bloody chaos, sources told the station at least 10 people were shot.

At least four victims — one of whom was critically injured — required air rescue and were flown to an area hospital while others drove themselves to nearby medical facilities, police said.

The violence was seemingly sparked by an altercation that started in a different location and eventually ended at the restaurant where the shooting unfolded, police said.

“We’re still working,” Miami Gardens detective Diana Gorgue told reporters at the scene. “There’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

Witnesses said French Montana had been filming a music video with fellow rapper Rob49 when the shooting started.

Montana’s security team managed to whisk him to safety while Rob49′s condition was not known, TMZ reports. One witness told NBC6 the New Orleans-based rapper was wounded in the gunfire, but that has not been confirmed.

A witness who called himself Ced Mogul told WSVN he was inside the restaurant when the music video started production. He said he came outside to watch the shoot, but it was disrupted when someone in the crowd was robbed of his watch, keys and wallet.

Mogul noted he then heard “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots.”

“It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle,” he added.

Police have not said whether they exchanged gunfire with the suspects.

“I took off running, and I was looking back, but I was like, ‘You know what? Let me just duck first, and then people started asking me, you know, ‘Can you help me?’” Mogul told the news station. “When I realized people were asking for help, there was nothing you could do about it when you got shot.”