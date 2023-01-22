At Least 10 People Were Killed And 10 Others Injured In A Shooting Near LA Following Lunar New Year Celebrations

Investigators from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide bureau walk away after briefing the media in Monterey Park, California on Jan. 22. Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

At least 10 people were killed and 10 more injured in a shooting at a ballroom dance venue on Saturday night in Monterey Park, California.

Capt. Andrew Meyer of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a press conference Saturday night that officers arrived at the scene of Star Dance at 10:22 p.m.

"We have 10 that are deceased at the scene,” Meyer said, adding that at least 10 people had been taken to hospital with injuries that ranged from stable to critical.

The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding, Meyer said.

Monterey Park has a population of about 60,000 and is more than 65% Asian, according to 2020 data from the city's website. Earlier on Saturday, it hosted a Lunar New Year celebration, which wrapped up around 9 p.m. Thousands of people had turned out to the street fair for food, entertainment, cultural activities, and shopping. The festival was supposed to continue on Sunday, but it was canceled as the area around the dance venue remained an active crime scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said in a press conference on Sunday that authorities are using every resources to apprehend the suspect. He gave a preliminary description of an Asian man between the age of 30 and 50.

The victims who were pronounced dead at the dance venue included five men and five women. Their identities have not yet been released.

About 30 minutes after the shooting in Monterey Park, a man with a gun entered a second dance studio in the neighboring city of Alhambra, authorities said. People inside disarmed the man, who then fled the scene. No one was injured, and authorities are investigating if he was the Monterey Park shooter.

The gun recovered in Alhambra may have been the firearm used in the Monterey Park shooting, Luna said. It's possible the suspect fled in a white van.

Police officers stand outside a ballroom dance club in Monterey Park on Jan. 22. Jae C. Hong / AP

The motive of the shooting remains unclear, and authorities are investigating whether it was a hate crime or whether the shooter was targeting someone at the dance venue.

"We don’t know the answer to that. It may or may not be,” Luna said when a reporter asked if the shooting was a hate crime. “Everything is on the table.”

Though the suspect is outstanding, Luna added that authorities do not believe there's any threat to other Lunar New Year events in the LA area. Police presence will be increased throughout the community as a precaution.

Star Dance has for years offered dance classes and hosted events. A 2016 story in the Pasadena Star-News described the sense of community at the studio, where many of the instructors and students were immigrants.

“I want to provide an active place for the Asian community of Monterey Park to help prolong their life and improve their health,” owner Ming Wei Ma said at the time. “Having a place where people from all over the world can come together and communicate through dance is how I can help.”

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed about the shooting.

The President has been briefed by the Homeland Security Advisor on the mass shooting in Monterey Park. He directed her to make sure that the FBI is providing full support to local authorities, and to update him regularly today as more details are known. 01:45 PM - 22 Jan 2023

California Gov. Gavin Newsom also said he's monitoring the situation.

"Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year," he said. "Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence."

Officals from the Bureau of Alchol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives said on Twitter they have arrived at the scene to assist in the investigation.

Stop AAPI Hate, released a statement calling the incident "devastating beyound words" and calling for gun control.

"Our community has faced so much tragedy and truama over the last several years," the statement read. "This tremendous act of violence, on one of the most important days of the year for many Asian Americans, at a place where Asian American families come to gather and celebrate, is sending shockwaves through our community."

The American Public Health Association says gun violence in the US is a public health crisis. It is a leading cause of premature death in the country, responsible for more than 38,000 deaths annually. As of Jan. 22, at least 1,098 people have died from gun violence this year, and another 1,452 have died by suicide, according to data from the Gun Violence Archive .

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.