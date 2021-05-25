'At least 10 rounds had been fired:' 16-year-old killed, man injured in gang-related shooting

May 25—MOSES LAKE — A 16-year-old Moses Lake boy was killed and an 18-year-old Moses Lake man injured in a gang-related shooting at a home in the 300 block of South Gibby Road Monday afternoon, police said.

Moses Lake Police Capt. Dave Sands told the Herald police are investigating the shooting as a homicide. No further information was released about the victims or possible suspects.

The shooting was reported at about 4:30 p.m. Monday. Officers began first aid when they arrived and Moses Lake Fire Department medics responded, but the 16-year-old died at the scene. The 18-year-old was taken to Samaritan Hospital.

"Detectives processed the scene and discovered at least 10 rounds had been fired from near a residence on Lee Street," Sands wrote in a release. "An uncooperative subject was detained shortly after officers arrived, but later released. Detectives served a search warrant on the property where the shots were fired and will be following up on the evidence they located."

People who have information can contact the Moses Lake Police Department's detective division at 509-764-3887.