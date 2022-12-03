At least 100 dogs found when Brick police bust alleged puppy mill

BRICK – Police have arrested two people during an investigation into an alleged illegal puppy mill operation at a residential home at 111 Arrowhead Park Drive where at least 100 animals have been found.

According to authorities, many of the scores of animals found at the home were in very poor physical health and being kept in very inhumane conditions. A police spokesman said officers had been removing animals from the home for more than 12 hours.

"There are over 100 dogs in there. We've been going at this all night. We're not done yet," Brick Police Department spokesman Sgt. James Kelly said Saturday morning.

Brick police, fire and EMS, along with Ocean County Sheriff's Department respond to an alleged illegal 'puppy mill' operation at a residential home on Arrowhead Park Drive, Dec. 3, 2022.

Kelly did not release the names of the individuals arrested or what the charges were when he spoke to an Asbury Park Press reporter at the scene at 9 a.m.

Dozens of township police, fire and EMS, along with Berkeley HAZMAT crews and the Ocean County Sherriff's Department could be seen parked outside the home Saturday morning. A few neighbors were also out in their yards and expressed anger with the home but declined to speak on the record with the press.

Kelly said police responded to a call from a neighbor at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. Brick K-9 officer Scott Smith was one of the first officers on the scene, Kelly said.

"They were able to go up to the door and ascertain that there were lots of animals in the house, dogs and cats, stacked up in crates. They couldn't even go in the house then because of the conditions, they had to call in the HAZMAT unit," Kelly said.

Brick police, fire and EMS, along with Ocean County Sheriff's Department respond to an alleged illegal 'puppy mill' operation at a residential home on Arrowhead Park Drive, Dec. 3, 2022.

Kelly said a mixture of animals of different sizes, ages and breeds were found at the home in "some of the most inhumane conditions" they've seen animals kept in. He said judging from the conditions of the cages the alleged illegal operation has been going on for awhile.

Along with emergency response teams, several animal rescue teams were at the scene. Kelly said the animals are being taken to a few different shelters.

This is a developing story. Check back with app.com for more details as they become available.

