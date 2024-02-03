At least 107 killed in last 24 hours in Gaza, says health authority

Palestinians perform funeral prayers who were killed during an Israeli bombing where two homes belonging to the Al-Hams and Hijazi families got destroyed, killing at least 14 people. Mohammed Talatene/dpa

At least 107 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours in the ongoing fighting, the local health authority said on Saturday.

A further 165 people were injured, said the authority which is controlled by the Palestinian militant organization Hamas.

On Friday, the health authority said 112 people had been killed during the previous 24-hour period at 112 and 148 injured.

In total, 27,238 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, 75% of them women, children, young people or the elderly, and a further 66,452 people have been injured, the authority said.

The figures cannot be independently verified but they are deemed credible by the UN and other observers.

The war in Gaza was triggered by the unprecedented massacre by fighters from Hamas and other extremist groups on October 7 in Israeli border areas near Gaza. More than 1,200 Israelis were killed, including at least 850 civilians.

Israel's massive airstrikes and ground offensive in response are prompting growing international criticism, given the soaring number of civilians killed.

