At least 11 injured, 1 missing as explosion rocks hotel in Fort Worth, Texas

At least 11 people were injured and another was missing following an explosion Monday at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said. Photo by Glen Ellman/Fort Worth Fire Department/X

Jan. 8 (UPI) -- An explosion at a hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday injured at least 11 people, fire officials said, as pictures from the scene showed streets littered with blown-out glass and debris.

Of the injured, one was in critical condition, two others were in serious condition and a 12th person remained missing following the 3:30 p.m. blast, the Fort Worth Fire Department said in a social media update.

The department said a gas leak likely is the cause of the blast at the Sandman Signature Fort Worth Downtown Hotel, but it remains undetermined if that is the cause.

Officials said a family reunification center has been established at a nearby parking lot.

Photos and video posted on social media showed windows and doors blown out of the first floor of the multi-story structure, with debris littering the street and smoke rising from the building.

Police said they have closed a two-block radius around the hotel to traffic.

Resident David Brymer told WFAA-TV he felt the explosion eight blocks away.

It shook my bed," he said, adding, "You could smell the gas in the air. I thought it was an earthquake."