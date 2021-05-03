At least 11 people have died at Colorado ski resorts this season

Alayna Alvarez
·1 min read

At least 11 skiers and snowboarders died at Colorado ski areas so far this season — a detail the resorts don't want to make public.

Why it matters: The sports' safety is getting renewed attention, but the lack of transparency at private resorts on public lands is plaguing the effort.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The 26 ski areas in Colorado are not required to share details about fatalities, and operators released less information this year than normal.

  • The death tally came from the Colorado Sun, which contacted coroners in 16 counties.

  • Colorado data shows that ski resorts resulted in 8,000 emergency room visits, about 55 per day, in 2019, the Vail Daily News reported.

What's happening: A bill at the state Capitol this year sought to require ski areas to publish injury data and plans about how they address safety on the slopes. But the powerful industry quashed the effort.

  • "We heard that the data might give them a black eye that is undeserved," Sen. Jessie Danielson (D-Wheat Ridge) said at the hearing. "So it kind of makes me wonder: What is it that they’re hiding?"

The other side: The leaders at Vail Resorts and Aspen Skiing called the injury reporting burdensome and distracting administrative work that takes patrollers away from their primary job of safety.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Colorado extends mask mandate while easing restrictions on people vaccinated against COVID

    Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) on Sunday extended the state's face mask mandate for another 30 days but loosened restrictions for groups of people vaccinated against COVID-19.Details: Under Colorado's new order, people gathering indoors in groups of 10 or more are no longer required to wear masks if at least 80% of them is vaccinated against the virus, per a statement from Polis. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Those inoculated against the virus must provide proof of their vaccination."For counties with greater than 35 cases per 100,000 people, the indoor mask order applies to groups of ten or more unvaccinated people indoors and there remains no outdoor mask order."Excerpt from Polis' statementOur thought bubble, via Axios' John Frank: Polis, a Democrat facing re-election in 2022, aligns with the nation's Republican governors when it comes to coronavirus restrictions. He touts Colorado as one of the earliest states to reopen the economy and now is moving to lift public health restrictions despite alarming numbers of new cases and concerns from public health officials.By the numbers: Colorado health officials confirmed 960 new cases on Sunday. "The 7-day positivity rate was 6.01% as of Saturday," the Denver Channel notes. "The state's goal is to remain below 5%."For the record: Last Tuesday, the CDC updated its guidance to say fully vaccinated people don't need to wear masks outside. Go deeper: Political pressure colors COVID debate in ColoradoLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Germany announces bust of 'one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms'

    German prosecutors announced Monday that they have dismantled the child pornography platform "Boystown" and arrested three alleged site administrators and one extremely active German user. With more than 400,000 registered members, "Boystown" was "one of the world's biggest child pornography darknet platforms," prosecutors said. Prosecutors in Frankfurt and Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office said the three German administrators were arrested in mid-April. Police then shut down the platform. The unidentified alleged site administrators — aged 40, 49, 58 — helped pedophiles spread child pornography while evading law enforcement, prosecutors say, and the site included "images of most severe sexual abuse of toddlers" among other vile pornography. The 58-year-old administrator was arrested in Paraguay and the 64-year-old super-user from Hamburg allegedly uploaded more than 3,500 posts to the site. The bust stemmed from a multinational investigation involving Europol, the Netherlands, Sweden, Australia, the U.S., and Canada. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Installing solar panels over California's canals could yield water, land, air and climate payoffs

    The California Aqueduct, which carries water more than 400 miles south from the Sierra Nevada, splits as it enters Southern California at the border of Kern and Los Angeles counties. California DWRClimate change and water scarcity are front and center in the western U.S. The region’s climate is warming, a severe multi-year drought is underway and groundwater supplies are being overpumped in many locations. Western states are pursuing many strategies to adapt to these stresses and prepare for the future. These include measures to promote renewable energy development, conserve water, and manage natural and working lands more sustainably. As engineers working on climate-smart solutions, we’ve found an easy win-win for both water and climate in California with what we call the “solar canal solution.” About 4,000 miles of canals transport water to some 35 million Californians and 5.7 million acres of farmland across the state. Covering these canals with solar panels would reduce evaporation of precious water – one of California’s most critical resources – and help meet the state’s renewable energy goals, while also saving money. Conserving water and land California is prone to drought, and water is a constant concern. Now, the changing climate is bringing hotter, drier weather. Severe droughts over the past 10 to 30 years dried up wells, caused officials to implement water restrictions and fueled massive wildfires. As of mid-April 2021, the entire state was officially experiencing drought conditions. At the same time, California has ambitious conservation goals. The state has a mandate to reduce groundwater pumping while maintaining reliable supplies to farms, cities, wildlife and ecosystems. As part of a broad climate change initiative, in October 2020 Gov. Gavin Newsom directed the California Natural Resources Agency to spearhead efforts to conserve 30% of land and coastal waters by 2030. Most of California’s rain and snow falls north of Sacramento during the winter, while 80% of its water use occurs in Southern California, mostly in summer. That’s why canals snake across the state – it’s the largest such system in the world. We estimate that about 1%-2% of the water they carry is lost to evaporation under the hot California sun. In a recent study, we showed that covering all 4,000 miles of California’s canals with solar panels would save more than 65 billion gallons of water annually by reducing evaporation. That’s enough to irrigate 50,000 acres of farmland or meet the residential water needs of more than 2 million people. By concentrating solar installations on land that is already being used, instead of building them on undeveloped land, this approach would help California meet its sustainable management goals for both water and land resources. Climate-friendly power Shading California’s canals with solar panels would generate substantial amounts of electricity. Our estimates show that it could provide some 13 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity, which is about half of the new sources the state needs to add to meet its clean electricity goals: 60% from carbon-free sources by 2030 and 100% renewable by 2045. Installing solar panels over the canals makes both systems more efficient. The solar panels would reduce evaporation from the canals, especially during hot California summers. And because water heats up more slowly than land, the canal water flowing beneath the panels could cool them by 10 F, boosting production of electricity by up to 3%. These panels could also generate electricity locally in many parts of California, lowering both transmission losses and costs for consumers. Combining solar power with battery storage can help build microgrids in rural areas and underserved communities, making the power system more efficient and resilient. This would mitigate the risk of power losses due to extreme weather, human error and wildfires. We estimate that the cost to span canals with solar panels is higher than building ground-mounted systems. But when we added in some of the co-benefits, such as avoided land costs, water savings, aquatic weed mitigation and enhanced PV efficiency, we found that solar canals were a better investment and provided electricity that cost less over the life of the solar installations. Solar panels installed over canals increase the efficiency of both systems. Brandi McKuin, CC BY-ND Benefits to the land Solar canals are about much more than just generating renewable energy and saving water. Building these long, thin solar arrays could prevent more than 80,000 acres of farmland or natural habitat from being converted for solar farms. California grows food for an ever-increasing global population and produces more than 50% of the fruits, nuts and vegetables that U.S. consumers eat. However, up to 50% of new renewable energy capacity to meet decarbonization goals could be sited in agricultural areas, including large swaths of prime farmland. Solar canal installations will also protect wildlife, ecosystems and culturally important land. Large-scale solar developments can result in habitat loss, degradation and fragmentation, which can harm threatened species such as the Mojave Desert tortoise. They also can harm desert scrub plant communities, including plants that are culturally important to indigenous tribes. As an example, construction of the Genesis Solar Energy Center in the Sonoran and Mojave deserts in 2012-2014 destroyed trails and burial sites and damaged important cultural artifacts, spurring protracted legal conflict. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] Clearing the air By generating clean electricity, solar canals can improve air quality – a serious problem in central California, which has some of the dirtiest air in the U.S. Solar electricity could help retire particulate-spewing diesel engines that pump water through California’s agricultural valleys. It also could help charge growing numbers of electric light- and heavy-duty vehicles that move people and goods around the state. Yet another benefit would be curbing aquatic weeds that choke canals. In India, where developers have been building solar canals since 2014, shade from the panels limits growth of weeds that block drains and restrict water flow. Fighting these weeds with herbicide and mechanical equipment is expensive, and herbicides threaten human health and the environment. For large, 100-foot-wide canals in California, we estimate that shading canals would save about US$40,000 per mile. Statewide, savings could reach $69 million per year. Artist rendering of a solar canal system for California. Solar Aquagrid LLC, CC BY-ND Bringing solar canals to California While India has built solar arrays over canals and the U.S. is developing floating solar projects, California lacks prototypes to study locally. Discussions are underway for both large and small demonstration projects in the Central Valley and Southern California. Building prototypes would help operators, developers and regulators refine designs, assess environmental impacts, measure project costs and benefits, and evaluate how these systems perform. With more data, planners can map out strategies for extending solar canals statewide, and potentially across the West. It will take a dozen or more partners to plan, fund and carry out a solar canal project in California. Public-private partnerships will likely include federal, state and local government agencies, project developers and university researchers. California’s aging power infrastructure has contributed to catastrophic wildfires and multi-day outages. Building smart solar developments on canals and other disturbed land can make power and water infrastructure more resilient while saving water, reducing costs and helping to fight climate change. We believe it’s a model that should be considered across the country – and the planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Roger Bales, University of California, Merced and Brandi McKuin, University of California, Santa Cruz. Read more:Young California ranchers are finding new ways to raise livestock and improve the landThe US electric power sector is halfway to zero carbon emissions Nothing to disclose.Roger Bales does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • At least 26 killed as speedboat crashes into transport vessel in Bangladesh

    At least 26 people were killed when a speedboat packed with passengers collided with a vessel transporting sand on Monday in the latest maritime disaster to hit Bangladesh. Police said the speedboat carrying about three dozen passengers from the town of Mawa rammed into the other vessel in the Padma river as it neared the main river station in the central rural town of Shibchar. "We have so far recovered 26 bodies including a woman. We have also rescued five injured people including three children," police official Amir Hossain told AFP. Hossain said the bow of the passenger boat was destroyed when the speedboat smashed into the side of the transport vessel, sinking in the river in minutes. "Police, the fire brigade and army rescue teams are on the spot, conducting search and rescue work," he said. Witness Abdur Rahman said there was a loud noise when the boats collided and the vessels then overturned. "When we rushed to the spot we found the speedboat torn into two pieces. Hundreds of villagers immediately started conducting rescue work before they were joined by police and the fire brigade," he said. Bangladesh is building the country's largest road and railway bridge near the accident spot and police said officers were immediately at the scene. Construction work has slowed ferry transport on the river, prompting many to take the journey on less safe speedboats, which take only about 15 minutes to make the crossing in contrast to up to two hours on safer ferries. The government administrator of Shibchar district said up to five people were believed to be missing. He said the driver of the speedboat would be investigated as he appeared to have hit the transport vessel, which was moored at the time. "A probe has been ordered into the accident," he said. Maritime accidents are common in Bangladesh, a delta nation crisscrossed by hundreds of rivers. Experts blame poor maintenance, lax safety standards at shipyards and overcrowding for many of the accidents. Vessels transporting sand sit low in the water and can be hard to see in choppy conditions, particularly when light is poor. In early April, more than 30 people died when a packed ferry with around 50 passengers hurrying home from the central city of Narayanganj ahead of an impending coronavirus lockdown collided with a larger cargo vessel. In June last year, a ferry sank in Dhaka after it was hit from behind by another ferry, killing at least 32 people. In February 2015, at least 78 people died when an overcrowded ship collided with a cargo boat.

  • GOP Rep. Claims Trump Wing Is Pushing to Oust Cheney Because She Won’t ‘Lie’

    House Republicans are increasingly frustrated with Representative Liz Cheney (R., Wyo.) amid an ongoing spat over her views on former President Trump, The Hill reported on Saturday. GOP lawmakers have warned that Cheney could lose her position as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference. “If a prerequisite for leading our conference is continuing to lie to our voters, then Liz is not the best fit,” Representative Anthony Gonzalez (R., Ohio) told The Hill. Gonzalez was one of ten GOP representatives, including Cheney, who voted to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot on January 6. “Liz isn’t going to lie to people. Liz is going to say what she believes,” Gonzalez added. “She’s going to stand on principle. And if that’s going to be distracting for folks, she’s not the best fit. I wish that weren’t the case.” Cheney has continued to criticize Trump since the Capitol riot. While House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R., Calif.) has labeled Trump the head of the Republican Party, Cheney told reporters last week that McCarthy and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) were the leaders of the party. Representative Jim Banks (R., Ind.), head of the Republican Study Committee, said Cheney’s comments were “sideline distractions” that could threaten GOP unity. “I think a lot of us would like to see her join the team, be on the same team, same mission, the same focus. And at this point, that’s what many of us are questioning,” Banks told Axios last week. “As we’re focused on unifying the Republican conference and our mission to win back the majority, she is focused on the past and proving a point,” one lawmaker told The Hill on condition of anonymity. “She is alienating herself from the conference, and I have to imagine if she doesn’t resign there will be a new vote in the near future and the result will be lopsided in the opposite direction of what it was before.”

  • Hillary Clinton warns of "huge consequences" over U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton told CNN Sunday the U.S. has to focus on "two huge consequences" following President Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan.Driving the news: Axios reported Friday that Clinton and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice expressed concern to the House Foreign Affairs Committee over the move. When CNN's Fareed Zakaria asked Clinton what she thought of the decision, she said: "Well, it's been made, and I know it is a very difficult decision."Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat else she's saying: The first major consequence was "the potential collapse of the Afghan government and a takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban," Clinton said."Probably with a resumption of civil war in certain parts of the country, but a largely Taliban-run government at some point in the not-too-distant future," she added.Clinton said it's important to protect the "many thousands of Afghans" who worked with the U.S. and NATO, "who stood up and spoke out for women’s rights and human rights." She expressed hopes a visa program could be set up for them in the U.S."There will also be, I fear, a huge refugee outflow," she said. "And of course, the second big set of problems revolves around a resumption of activities by global terrorist groups, most particularly Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State."The bottom line: "It's one thing to pull out troops that have been supporting security in Afghanistan, supporting the Afghan military, leaving it pretty much to fend for itself, but we can’t afford to walk away from the consequences of that decision," Clinton said.The Biden administration did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.Go deeper: Biden administration's hard exit from AfghanistanLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Minnesota prosecutors argue Derek Chauvin must receive a harsh sentence because he showed 'particular cruelty' toward George Floyd

    Prosecutors wrote that Derek Chauvin left George Floyd "helpless as he squeezed the last vestiges of life" out of his body.

  • Biden's chief of staff maintains White House is serious about working with GOP on infrastructure

    White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain on Sunday said "we have to see whether ... Republicans in Washington join the rest of America in broadly supporting" President Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure proposal. Can the Biden administration forge a bipartisan deal on infrastructure? @WHCOS Ron Klain insists there's "broad support" in "common sense ideas": “We’ll have to see whether or not Republicans in Washington join the rest of America” pic.twitter.com/sDNuixYLNS — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 2, 2021 But while he appeared to put the pressure on GOP senators to cross the aisle, he also told CBS News' John Dickerson that Biden had a "great conversation" with Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.V.) this week, adding that "we've invited her and a group of Republican senators to the White House in the next few days, hopefully." Klain was adamant that the administration intends to work with Republicans and "find common ground." The sides were not able to meet in the middle on Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, so maybe Klain's words won't come to fruition, but The Washington Post has reported that the White House does indeed seem open to concessions when it comes to the infrastructure plan, which could also be broken into bits and pieces. When Biden spoke with Capito he reportedly "suggested he was contemplating her counteroffer of roughly $568 billion more seriously than he viewed the Republican response to his coronavirus relief legislation," the Post writes, especially since there's no pandemic-related shot clock this time. "We have a little more time for the consideration of this, and the percolation of these proposals, to have a broader consolation and dialogue," Steve Ricchetti, a top White House aide, told the Post. Read more at The Washington Post and CBS News. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Hundreds join Daunte Wright's family on march for justice

    Hundreds of people joined Daunte Wright's family and friends on a march through the Minneapolis suburb where he was fatally shot by a police officer during a traffic stop three weeks earlier. Demonstrators on Sunday called for police reform and more serious charges against the officer who killed Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, on April 11. The crowd gathered in the neighborhood where Kimberly Potter, who is white, fatally shot Wright as he struggled with police.

  • Massive flare seen on the closest star to the solar system: What it means for chances of alien neighbors

    Proxima Centauri is the closest star to the solar system and is home to a potentially habitable planet. Hubble/European Space Agency/WikimediaCommons, CC BY-SAThe Sun isn’t the only star to produce stellar flares. On April 21, 2021, a team of astronomers published new research describing the brightest flare ever measured from Proxima Centauri in ultraviolet light. To learn about this extraordinary event – and what it might mean for any life on the planets orbiting Earth’s closest neighboring star – I spoke with Parke Loyd, an astrophysicist at Arizona State University and co-author of the paper. Excerpts from our conversation are below and have been edited for length and clarity. Why were you looking at Proxima Centauri? Proxima Centauri is the closest star to this solar system. A couple of years ago, a team discovered that there is a planet – called Proxima b – orbiting the star. It’s just a little bit bigger than Earth, it’s probably rocky and it is in what is called the habitable zone, or the Goldilocks zone. This means that Proxima b is about the right distance from the star so that it could have liquid water on its surface. But this star system differs from the Sun in a pretty key way. Proxima Centauri is a small star called a red dwarf – it’s around 15% of the radius of our Sun, and it’s substantially cooler. So Proxima b, in order for it to be in that Goldilocks zone, actually is a lot closer to Proxima Centauri than Earth is to the Sun. You might think that a smaller star would be a tamer star, but that’s actually not the case at all – red dwarfs produce stellar flares a lot more frequently than the Sun does. So Proxima b, the closest planet in another solar system with a chance for having life, is subject to space weather that is a lot more violent than the space weather in Earth’s solar system. Solar flares – like this one captured by a NASA satellite orbiting the Sun – eject huge amounts of radiation. NASA/Wikimedia Commons What did you find? In 2018, my colleague Meredith MacGregor discovered flashes of light coming from Proxima Centauri that looked very different from solar flares. She was using a telescope that detects light at millimeter wavelengths to monitor Proxima Centauri and saw a big of flash of light in this wavelength. Astronomers had never seen a stellar flare in millimeter wavelengths of light. My colleagues and I wanted to learn more about these unusual brightenings in the millimeter light coming from the star and see whether they were actually flares or some other phenomenon. We used nine telescopes on Earth, as well as a satellite observatory, to get the longest set of observations – about two days’ worth – of Proxima Centauri with the most wavelength coverage that had ever been obtained. Immediately we discovered a really strong flare. The ultraviolet light of the star increased by over 10,000 times in just a fraction of a second. If humans could see ultraviolet light, it would be like being blinded by the flash of a camera. Proxima Centauri got bright really fast. This increase lasted for only a couple of seconds, and then there was a gradual decline. This discovery confirmed that indeed, these weird millimeter emissions are flares. Proxima b – shown here in an artist’s rendering – is rocky and might support water or even life if the atmosphere is still intact. European Southern Observatory/M. Kornmesser, CC BY What does that mean for chances of life on the planet? Astronomers are actively exploring this question at the moment because it can kind of go in either direction. When you hear ultraviolet radiation, you’re probably thinking about the fact that people wear sunscreen to try to protect ourselves from ultraviolet radiation here on Earth. Ultraviolet radiation can damage proteins and DNA in human cells, and this results in sunburns and can cause cancer. That would potentially be true for life on another planet as well. On the flip side, messing with the chemistry of biological molecules can have its advantages – it could help spark life on another planet. Even though it might be a more challenging environment for life to sustain itself, it might be a better environment for life to be generated to begin with. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.] But the thing that astronomers and astrobiologists are most concerned about is that every time one of these huge flares occurs, it basically erodes away a bit of the atmosphere of any planets orbiting that star – including this potentially Earth-like planet. And if you don’t have an atmosphere left on your planet, then you definitely have a pretty hostile environment to life – there would be huge amounts of radiation, massive temperature fluctuations and little or no air to breathe. It’s not that life would be impossible, but having the surface of a planet basically directly exposed to space would be an environment totally different than anything on Earth. Is there any atmosphere left on Proxima b? That’s anybody’s guess at the moment. The fact that these flares are happening doesn’t bode well for that atmosphere being intact – especially if they’re associated with explosions of plasma like what happens on the Sun. But that’s why we’re doing this work. We hope the folks who build models of planetary atmospheres can take what our team has learned about these flares and try to figure out the odds for an atmosphere being sustained on this planet.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: R. O. Parke Loyd, Arizona State University. Read more:Nobel Prize in Physics for two breakthroughs: Evidence for the Big Bang and a way to find exoplanetsAn Earth-sized planet found in the habitable zone of a nearby star R. O. Parke Loyd receives funding from NASA.

  • NYC man arrested on hate crime charges for vandalizing synagogues

    Surveillance footage shows the suspect hurling rocks through the doors and windows of at least four Jewish houses of worship.

  • Vice President Kamala Harris confirms role as new chair of National Space Council, saying she is 'honored' to take up the role

    "As I've said before: In America, when we shoot for the moon, we plant our flag on it. I am honored to lead our National Space Council," Kamala Harris tweeted.

  • Record Number of Seattle Police Have Left Department, ‘Morale Is Not Good’

    Seattle police officers are fleeing the department at a record pace: At least 249 people have left the force over the past year alone, according to a new report. The department saw a drop from 1,276 uniformed members at the conclusion of February 2020 to 1,027 by the end of this February, according to a report by Fox News. “Morale is not good, and that’s because we don’t have the political support from our elected officials,” Seattle Police Officers Guild President Mike Solan told Fox News. “And as we’re seeing officers flee this area, it’s a direct result of that lack of political support.” Solan told the outlet that as of last week, 66 officers have left the force so far in 2021. The record decline is a steepening continuation of a pre-existing downward trend in the number of officers on the force in the liberal city. In 2018, the department had 1,367 uniformed officers. Solan said public officials had done an about-face in their support of the police department after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last year. While Seattle officials had “publicly applauded” SPD as “the model of reform” prior to Floyd’s death, “these same politicians couldn’t run away from us faster” in the aftermath he said. “And that’s not saying that we’re devoid of any kind of fault in the riots post-Floyd due to tactics employed by the department,” Solan said, adding that there were “lessons learned.” He noted that as “hundreds” of Seattle police officers sustained injuries in the riots, elected officials faulted the officers “for being the instigators,” further disheartening members of the force. “I think that the overall anti-police sentiment has really accelerated the separation aspirations by police officers in this city,” he added, referring to retirements or resignations. Earlier this week, Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said the department is at “record lows” with just “1,080 deployable officers.” “This is the lowest I’ve seen our department,” Diaz told KING5. Meanwhile, crime in the city is on the rise: Diaz issued a public memo in January saying that 50 people were murdered last year, a 61 percent increase from the year prior and “the highest number of murders in 26 years.” According to SPD statistics, the city has already seen 1,047 violent crimes this year, with seven murders and 614 aggravated assaults. While Solan and other reports have suggested the city’s anti-police climate has contributed to officers’ decision to leave, the mayor’s office has claimed it has been the result of “ongoing budget uncertainty.” Mayor Jenny Durkan’s office told Fox News in a statement that the department has employed “an increased focus on recruitment and retention” but “continues to lose sworn officers at a record pace due to ongoing budget uncertainty.” “Community safety means that we have officers able to respond to 911 calls with more civilian responses, more crisis responses, and more alternatives,” the statement continued. “Based on exit interviews, we know the Council’s threats of continued layoffs or cuts are having a direct impact on decisions to leave the department. Mayor Durkan continues to caution City Council against making additional one-time cuts without addressing hiring and retention of officers, especially diverse officers, to respond to the highest priority calls.”

  • Jennifer Lopez Takes the Stage in a Neon Bodysuit & Sleek Knee-High Boots at Global Citizen’s Vax Live Concert

    The concert also featured appearances from Chrissy Teigen, Prince Harry and more.

  • Rep. Charlie Crist likely to launch campaign for Florida governor

    Charlie Crist is making a "major announcement" Tuesday morning in St. Pete, and odds are strong that he'll tell us he plans to be the first Democrat to officially step up to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022.Driving the news: Crist formed a political committee named "Friends of Charlie Crist," which would allow him to start raising money for a 2022 state-level election, Florida Politics reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeAnd sources told publisher Peter Schorsch the Republican governor-turned-Democratic congressman has been making phone calls to local elected officials, donors, and activists to see how they felt about it. The response was "overwhelmingly positive."Why it matters: Crist, 64, would be the first Democrat to announce a run, but the field could get crowded. Insiders suspect popular U.S. Rep. Val Demings, a former Orlando police chief, will also run, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Florida's only statewide-elected Democrat, is considering it, too, among others.Don't forget former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, whom Crist unseated in 2016. Jolly defected from the GOP and has been mulling a run for governor as an independent.What they're saying: Crist's strengths at this stage are his fundraising skills, his appeal to moderates and the name recognition that comes from serving as education commissioner, attorney general and governor of the Sunshine State.Yes, but: Crist hasn't won a statewide election in 15 years, and last time he did it was as a Republican, the Tampa Bay Times points out.He lost a three-way race for U.S. Senate as an independent in 2010. Four years later, he was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor but lost to then-Gov. Rick Scott.The big picture: The move could put his congressional seat at risk for Democrats, who are fighting historical head winds that tend to punish the president's party in midterm elections, per the Washington Post.And the Republican state legislature will draw new district maps next year that could make his Pinellas County district more Republican.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Oregon GOP lawmaker charged with helping far-right protesters breach the state Capitol

    A few weeks before a mob forced its way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 to disrupt or stop the formal tally of President Biden's electoral victory, a group of far-right protesters breached the Oregon Capitol in Salem. And State Rep. Mike Nearman (R) let them in, according to security footage obtained by The Oregonian and Oregon Public Broadcasting in January. Marion County District Attorney Paige Clarkson announced Friday that Nearman will face criminal charges for "unlawfully and knowingly" opening the door for rioters on Dec. 21 "with intent to obtain a benefit or to harm another." The surveillance video shows that Nearman, one of the most conservative members of the Oregon Legislature, exited the Capitol through a side door near where the far-right group had gathered to protest COVID-19 safety measures as the House was in session. Two protesters rushed in and waved in fellow demonstrators, and Nearman "promptly walked around the building and entered on the opposite side," OPB reports. State and Salem police arrived and managed to push out the rioters, who tried to fight their way back in, eventually forcing back police with bear mace. "Oregon State Police and Salem police contained the raucous crowd, some of whom were armed with guns, to a vestibule of the Capitol and ultimately removed them from the building," The Oregonian reports. At least five people involved in the breach and property damage were arrested, and "at least three people who participated in the Salem protest went on to participate in the attack on the U.S. Capitol," OBP reports. After the video's release, Nearman was stripped of all committee assignments, relieved of his building pass, billed $2,700 for damages, and urged to resign by Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek (D). Nearman, 57, has now been charged with two misdemeanors, for first-degree official misconduct and second-degree criminal trespass. He is scheduled to appear in court on May 11, and if he does not, a warrant will be issued for his arrest, court documents show. Kotek and House Majority Leader Barbara Smith (D) repeated their calls for his resignation Friday. Republicans in the Legislature have mostly kept silent on Nearman's conduct, but House Republican Leader Christine Drazan said in January that she will support the results of a criminal investigation. "State legislators are the voices of their community," Drazan told The Washington Post on Saturday. "They are not above the law." More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about Giuliani's legal woesWhat the Elon Musk backlash is really aboutMitt Romney, Republican sphinx

  • Stunning science: COVID-19 vaccines' life-saving breakthrough

    While coronavirus vaccines have only been on the market for a few months now, the science behind them has been years in the making.

  • All-new Hyundai Tucson's headlights given focus in 'Question Everything' ad

    All the development a carmaker will put in a new model might go unnoticed by consumers if the car isn't marketed right. Hyundai USA says that this won't be the case with the all-new Tucson. It tapped various celebrities to promote the new compact SUV, by having them ask "thought-provoking" questions in a marketing campaign called "Question Everything." Actors Jason Bateman, Mindy Kaling (below), Becky G, basketball player Kawhi Leonard, restaurateur Giada De Laurentiis, and designer Nate Berkus indeed asked thought-provoking questions. These questions include: "If you enjoy wasting time, is it really wasted?" "Why does quicksand work so slowly?" "If you had amnesia and were cured, would you remember that you forgot?" "Why is it called pineapple, when it's not either pine, or an apple?" The celebrities shared these thoughts as they drove the fourth-generation Tucson around winding roads, sat next to the SUV with their friends on a hillside, and as they loaded fruits into its cargo hold. After that scene, "Question Everything" showed a scenario in Hyundai's design studio. One designer asked to a colleague, "What is the one thing that you want other drivers to notice, unnoticeable? Until they turn on?" That's Hyundai's way of highlighting the all-new Tucson's design cue, and how much the designers questioned everything in developing the new SUV. Just like in Hyundai's Santa Cruz, the Tucson's headlights are camouflaged into the grille. “Questions are the key to making things great and we questioned every detail and assumption when developing the all-new 2022 Tucson,” Hyundai Motor America's Angela Zepeda said. She elaborated: “We used that as the creative hook in our campaign and had fun with our celebrity partners by asking some of life’s most thought-provoking questions. This is our most innovative and technologically advanced Tucson ever... We are supporting it with one of our most creative and expansive marketing campaigns we’ve ever executed.” In the US, the all-new Tucson costs between P1.2 to P1.8 million for the top-of-the-range hybrid, when converted to local currency. The all-new Tucson has a 187-hp 2.5-liter four-cylinder as standard, comes with an eight-speed automatic, and either front or all-wheel drive. A turbocharged 1.6-liter four will power hybrid and plug-in hybrid models. All-wheel drive is standard with the hybrid cars. Hyundai has highlighted the Tucson's daring looks and hybrid powertrain during the car's US launch. Of course, the Korean carmaker was also quick to boast about the SUV's cargo-carrying abilities and gadgets galore, qualities that most consumers expect in this class of car. Hyundai USA also added that it will continue to 'Question Everything' Tucson-related on posters and billboards, in email marketing, on its website, dealerships, and on radio over that side of the world. Photos from Hyundai Also read: Hyundai Santa Cruz 'sport adventure vehicle' unveiled in the US Hyundai Motors triumphs at iF Design Award 2021 Hyundai Kona N slated to debut at ‘N Day’ digital event on Apr. 27

  • Prince Harry takes stage at L.A. concert urging vaccine equity: 'When any suffer, we all suffer'

    Prince Harry joined Jennifer Lopez, Foo Fighters and other celebs for the "Vax Live" concert attended by thousands of vaccinated essential workers.

  • Rudy Giuliani raids signal accountability is coming for the Donald Trump era: Norman Eisen

    The FBI raids of Giuliani's home and office should worry former President Trump and all who followed his lead in playing fast and loose with the law.