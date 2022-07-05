At least 11 shot, 2 fatally across NYC in final hours of Fourth of July

Luiz C. Ribeiro/New York Daily News/TNS
Kerry Burke, John Annese, New York Daily News
·2 min read

At least 11 people were shot across the city, two fatally, in the final hours of the Fourth of July Monday night.

In the Bronx, a 62-year-old man was killed by a gunshot to his chest, and two more men were wounded, by a shooter in a white Ford Taurus who opened fire on Prospect Ave. by E. 187th St. in Belmont just before 10:30 p.m.

Another man, 23, was shot in the leg and taken to St. Barnabas by ambulance, while a third victim, a 26-year-old man, arrived at the hospital on his own with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said.

Cops found the Ford Taurus nearby and took one person into custody for questioning.

In Brooklyn, three men were shot in a deli on Loring Ave. by Drew St. in East New York about 11:35 p.m., cops said. One man died on the scene and two more were rushed to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered a gun at the scene, cop sources said. One man was seen running out of the back of the deli, and three more ran out the front toward Forbell St. It was unclear if any of the fleeing men fired any shots.

Earlier in the Bronx, a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest at Willis Ave. and Bruckner Blvd. in Mott Haven about 8:45 p.m. Medics took him to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

And at 11:50 p.m., a man was shot in the torso on Bainbridge Ave. near E. 196th St. in Fordham Manor. He was expected to recover, cops said.

In Harlem, a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck about 9:40 p.m. on W. 111th St. near Fifth Ave., cops said. The victim, who was in stable condition at Harlem Hospital, wasn’t cooperating with investigators, a police spokesman said.

In Queens, two people were shot and wounded about 10:15 p.m., on 137th Ave. by 134th Road in Rochdale. Further details on that shooting were not immediately available.

