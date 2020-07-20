At least 120,000 Americans are needed to test COVID-19 vaccines. A 'very encouraging' 107,000 are so far signed up.

At a time when some Americans are concerned about the safety of a COVID-19 vaccine, tens of thousands have already volunteered to help bring one into existence.

As of last week, more than 107,000 people had signed up to take part in testing.

“That’s why we’re optimistic that we’re going to be able to get the trials enrolled in an expeditious way. I think we can do what we need to do,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The milestone was reached just a week after the National Institutes of Health launched a clinical trial network for vaccines and other prevention tools to fight the pandemic.

More are still needed but the initial surge will go a long way toward filling the requirement for at least 30,000 volunteers each for the four companies that plan to launch Phase 3 clinical trials of their potential vaccines by early fall.

Together, the Moderna, Pfizer BioNTech, AstraZeneca and Inovio trials will require at least 120,000 volunteers.

“I would say it’s very encouraging at this stage to have 107,000 volunteers,” said Barry Bloom, an immunologist and vaccine expert who is a professor of public health at the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

Hundreds of clinical trials for drugs, medical devices and vaccines are going on across the United States at any one time, but most are relatively small. Putting together four large trials at the same time, with even more planned to come online later in the fall and winter, is a massive undertaking.

It doesn’t just require volunteers but also a robust complement of clinics, hospitals and medical centers around the nation with staff and physicians experienced in running clinical trials.

To make that happen NIH launched the COVID-19 Prevention Trials Network, merging four existing clinical trial networks. It launched on July 8 with a website where volunteers can sign up.

The network builds on decades worth of work creating clinical trial networks that goes back to the AIDS epidemic in the late 1980s, said Fauci.

“It would take literally years to build up a network that I’ve build up over the last 30 years. So why do it? We’re going to use what we have,” he said.

People chosen to take part will be racially, ethnically and geographically diverse. In its guidance for companies testing possible vaccines, the Food and Drug Administration says it wants the vaccine candidates to be tested in populations most affected by COVID-19, including ethnic and racial minorities, pregnant women, the elderly and people with underlying medical conditions that can worsen COVID-19.

While the effort is coming together quickly, the process is following the same strict protocols required of all vaccine developers.

“The guidelines for these trials are really clear. They will be scientifically rigorous and there are no shortcuts,” said Bloom.

Phase 3 clinical trials only come after months of other tests that first begin in cells and then moves on to animals. Only if all goes well with animal tests does the process move to humans.

In Phase 1 trials, the goal is to determine any immediate adverse effects. This is done through tests in a small number of healthy individuals, generally fewer than 100. For example, for the Phase 1 trial of the Moderna vaccine candidate 45 people took part.

Phase 2 trials expand the safety testing and look at dosing – how high a dose can be given before there are adverse effects? Typically several dose levels are tested. In addition, these trials look to see if the vaccine causes an immune response in the individual. They can end up including several hundred subjects and expand to include older subjects.

Phase 3 trials begin when it’s clear the vaccine doesn’t cause immediate adverse effects and appears to provoke an immune response. The goal is to see if the vaccine actually protects the subjects against getting COVID-19 or, if they do get it, causes the illness to be less severe.