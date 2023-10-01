At least 13 dead after nightclub fire in southeastern Spain

The Teatre nightclub in the Spanish city of Murcia was one of three adjoining venues in the Spanish city of Murcia struck by a deadly fire Saturday morning in which at 13 people were killed. Photo Courtesy Region of Murcia

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- At least 13 people died and four were injured early Saturday in a fire at three adjoining nightclubs in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia, emergency officials said.

Firefighters arrived at the clubs in the Atalayas neighborhood of Murcia, located along the Mediterranean seacoast about 250 miles south of Madrid, to find it fully engulfed by flames, local officials said in a statement.

Ambulances quickly arrived at the scene to evacuate the four injured, two of whom were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. They were identified as two women, ages 22 and 25, and two men, ages 41 and 45.

Once the fire was extinguished, firefighters entered the building and found the bodies of victims, eventually recovering 13. Additional victims could be found, officials warned.

Spanish Interior Minister Jose Ángel Antelo arrived at the scene and coordinated the efforts.

Firefighters work to extinguish a deadly blaze at a nightclub in the southeastern Spanish city of Murcia on Saturday. At least 13 died and four more were injured in the early morning fire. Photo Courtesy Region of Murcia

Officials did not immediately determine a cause for the blaze, which affected the Teatre, Golden and La Fonda nightclubs in a neighborhood.

The manager of the Teatre told local media that attendees at his club were evacuated safely and that all the victims were in La Fonda. National Police spokesman Diego Seral confirmed that account, adding that the interior of club had collapsed, hampering rescue efforts.

The Murcia City Council declared three days of mourning in the wake of the tragedy as Mayor José Ballesta said an investigation into the cause of the fire would be launched as soon as security measures to shore up the building are completed.