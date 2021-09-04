At least 13 people, including a 4-year-old boy, wounded in city shootings as long Labor Day weekend begins, Chicago police say

Deanese Williams-Harris, Chicago Tribune
·3 min read

At least 13 people, including a 4-year-old boy, have been wounded in city shootings since around 8 p.m. Friday into early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The young boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The most recent shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the Far South Side in East Side neighborhood in the 10500 block of South Avenue G.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving when he heard shots and felt pain to the hip. He was driven by a friend to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., five people were shot in a drive-by on the West Side in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The victims were among a large group when someone inside a black 4-door Nissan opened fire. A 22-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, and another man, 27, suffered wounds to the back. Both men were taken to mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition. Two woman, ages 25 and 33, got themselves to Mount Sinai with the youngest suffering a graze wound to the hip, and the oldest being shot in a leg. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A fifth victim, a 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

In other attacks overnight:

  • Around 10:15 p.m. Friday, a 24-year-old man was shot in the foot while walk in the 2700 block of South Lawndale Avenue in the Little Village neighborhood. He was taken in good condition to mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

  • Around 10 p.m., a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg while he was outside in the 2600 block of West 22nd Place also in the Little Village neighborhood. He was driven by a friend to Saint Anthony Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

  • Around 8 p.m., a male victim was shot in the back in the 3800 block of West Van Buren Street in the Fifth City neighborhood. The victim, whose exact age was unknown, got himself to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

  • Around the same in the Gresham neighborhood, a male victim was shot in the head in the 1300 block of West 76th Street. He was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

  • Shortly before 7:30 p.m., a male victim was shot in the 4000 block of West Grenshaw Street in the Lawndale neighborhood. The victim suffered a wound to the arm, and was taken in fair condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

