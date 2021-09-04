At least 13 people, including a 4-year-old boy, wounded in city shootings as long Labor Day weekend begins, Chicago police say

At least 13 people, including a 4-year-old boy, have been wounded in city shootings since around 8 p.m. Friday into early Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Friday, a boy suffered two gunshot wounds to the head after gunfire from outside went through the window of his residence in the 6500 block of South Ellis Avenue in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The young boy was taken in critical condition to Comer Children’s Hospital, police said.

The most recent shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. Saturday on the Far South Side in East Side neighborhood in the 10500 block of South Avenue G.

Police said a 21-year-old man was driving when he heard shots and felt pain to the hip. He was driven by a friend to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was transferred to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

Shortly before 12:15 a.m., five people were shot in a drive-by on the West Side in the 1400 block of South Tripp Avenue in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The victims were among a large group when someone inside a black 4-door Nissan opened fire. A 22-year-old man was hit in the shoulder, and another man, 27, suffered wounds to the back. Both men were taken to mount Sinai Hospital and listed in good condition. Two woman, ages 25 and 33, got themselves to Mount Sinai with the youngest suffering a graze wound to the hip, and the oldest being shot in a leg. Both were listed in good condition, police said.

A fifth victim, a 34-year-old woman was shot twice in the leg, and was taken to Stroger Hospital where she was listed in fair condition, police said.

In other attacks overnight: